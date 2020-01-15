Police: Mason City man charged after allegedly bilking business out of thousands

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing 10 charges for allegedly using a company credit dozens of times without permission.
Jeffrey Frampton, 42, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.
He’s facing a felony charge of unlawful criminal conduct and nine charges of unauthorized use of a credit card.
Frampton is accused of using a Jiffy Lube credit card from September to December of 2019 32 times for a total loss of $3,622.60 to the business.
