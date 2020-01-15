Police: Mason City man charged after allegedly bilking business out of thousands

Clear
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2020 9:54 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing 10 charges for allegedly using a company credit dozens of times without permission.

Jeffrey Frampton, 42, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.

He’s facing a felony charge of unlawful criminal conduct and nine charges of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Frampton is accused of using a Jiffy Lube credit card from September to December of 2019 32 times for a total loss of $3,622.60 to the business.

 

