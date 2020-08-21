Police: Mason City duo caught in the act of storage unit burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two Mason City residents are facing felony burglary charges after they were allegedly caught in the act.

Thomas Hitchcock, 48, and Shelly Hitchcock, 40, are both facing felony burglary charges after an incident at 4067 S. Federal Ave. early Friday morning.

Police said both suspects entered a secure storage facility by crawling underneath a locked gate and were in the unit when police arrived. Thomas Hitchcock was also charged with violating a no-contact order.

He was also arrested in July on burglary charges with similar circumstances.