Police: Mason City driver loses control of vehicle, hits house in Charles City

A Mason City driver apparently lost control of a vehicle and ran into a house Wednesday afternoon.

Dec. 20, 2018

The Charles City Police Department said 49-year-old Hilda Chapman-Kolheim, was turning off of South Main. St. onto 7th St. when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a house.
Police said minor injuries were sustained. The Dodge Durango’s damage was estimated at $4,000. The damage to the house is around $1,000.
Chapman-Kolheim was cited for failure to maintain control.

