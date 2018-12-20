Police: Mason City driver loses control of vehicle, hits house in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A Mason City driver apparently lost control of a vehicle and ran into a house Wednesday afternoon.
The Charles City Police Department said 49-year-old Hilda Chapman-Kolheim, was turning off of South Main. St. onto 7th St. when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a house.
Police said minor injuries were sustained. The Dodge Durango’s damage was estimated at $4,000. The damage to the house is around $1,000.
Chapman-Kolheim was cited for failure to maintain control.
