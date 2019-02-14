Clear
Police: Man with service dog hit by turning bus in downtown Rochester

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 10:31 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a close call Tuesday when a pedestrian walking with a service dog was hit in the head by a mirror on a shuttle bus.
Rochester police said 63-year-old Keith Kramlinger was crossing 2nd St. (southbound) downtown at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday when a white shuttle bus turned and the bus mirror hit him in the head.
Kramlinger told police that medical staff at the hospital said his skull was cracked. As of Thursday, Kramlinger wasn’t listed as a patient at St. Mary’s.
The bus driver, 61-year-old Mark Kobilarcsik, was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

