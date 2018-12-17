Police: Man who allegedly stole items from woman at bar chased down by victim

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Trying to swipe a purse on a dance floor led to two felony charges against a 35-year-old man after he was allegedly chased down by the victim.

Letrell Brewer, 35, is facing charges of simple robbery and theft after an incident early Sunday morning at Dooley’s Pub.

Police said the 22-year-old female was on the dance floor with her purse strapped around her shoulder when she felt the purse moving. The man allegedly took her cell phone and other items before he gave the woman back her house keys.

Police say Brewer was chased down by the woman and her friend and they were able to get the phone back. Officer arrested Brewer, who they said smelled of marijuana, without incident.