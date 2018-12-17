Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Man who allegedly stole items from woman at bar chased down by victim

Letrell Brewer

Trying to swipe a purse on a dance floor led to two felony charges against a 35-year-old man after he was allegedly chased down by the victim.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 10:09 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 10:21 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Trying to swipe a purse on a dance floor led to two felony charges against a 35-year-old man after he was allegedly chased down by the victim.
Letrell Brewer, 35, is facing charges of simple robbery and theft after an incident early Sunday morning at Dooley’s Pub.
Police said the 22-year-old female was on the dance floor with her purse strapped around her shoulder when she felt the purse moving. The man allegedly took her cell phone and other items before he gave the woman back her house keys.
Police say Brewer was chased down by the woman and her friend and they were able to get the phone back. Officer arrested Brewer, who they said smelled of marijuana, without incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
The sun will stick around to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Community Events