Police: Man violated DANCO in Rochester, jumps out window when authorities arrive

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:40 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who allegedly violated a domestic abuse no-contact order was arrested Sunday and is facing a litany of charges.

Treshawn Johnson, 23, of St. Paul, is facing charges of first-degree burglary, DANCO violation, theft and fleeing on foot after being arrested Sunday in the 5500 block of 26th Ave. NW.

Dispatch received a call from a female who said Johnson was in her house when she got home at 7:30 a.m.

The woman said he took her phone and $300. When officers arrived, Johnson allegedly jumped out the window and took off. Johnson claimed he was invited over.

