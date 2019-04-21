DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened to kill everybody at a QuikTrip station.
The Des Moines Register reports Gerald Evans Jr., of Davenport, was arrested Saturday and is being held in the Polk County jail facing charges of making a threat of terrorism, intimidation with a weapon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and eluding.
Court documents say Evans called 911 several times to say he was driving to the QuikTrip to kill everybody inside — including his girlfriend — and then himself. He told police he had two guns and planned to drive his car into the building.
Police say Evans was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time. He was arrested near the QuikTrip after a short pursuit.
Related Content
- Police: Man threatened to kill everyone at Iowa gas station
- Gas station break-in in Brownsdale
- Canopy blown off Lake Mills gas station
- Rochester Police: Man steals car while occupant is inside gas station
- Mexican investigator says propane gas killed Iowa family
- Lime Springs man sentenced for threatening police
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man stabs himself after threatening woman's life
- Police: Mason City man arrested after threatening to kill victim, giving fake name, running from police
- Police: Man phones NE Iowa elementary school, threatens to 'blow it up'
- More details emerge surrounding alleged robbery near Rochester gas station