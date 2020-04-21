Police: Man threatened to blow up Rochester gas station

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been accused of threatening to blow up a Rochester gas station.

Police say Yol Chadack, 29, was at the Holiday gas station in the 900 block of 37th Street NW just before 11:30 am with a gas nozzle in one hand and a lighter in the other. Officers say Chadack claimed some friends had driven off and left him at the station and the clerk was disrespectful to him.

Police say the clerk stated he never saw a car with Chadack and went back inside to shut off the gas pumps and call 911. Officers say they talked Chadack into putting the nozzle back on the pump and surrendering without incident.

Charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct are pending. The Rochester Police Department says there was a gross misdemeanor warrant out for Chadack’s arrest and they have had dozens of contacts with him over the years.