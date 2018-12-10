Police: Man swipes car in southern MN after asking for ride

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the third time in the last two weeks, a vehicle was stolen while heating up.
Police say at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old Stewartville man was warming up his car when a man approached and asked for a ride.
After saying no, the employee of Fat Willy’s went back inside when the man, later identified as 41-year-old Vincent Barry, of Rochester, allegedly stole the vehicle.
The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, authorities said, and crashed into a ditch after going north on 11th Ave. SW.
Barry is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and DUI (pending blood tests). The car, a 2012 Toyota Camry, was damaged.
