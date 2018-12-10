Clear

Police: Man swipes car in southern MN after asking for ride

Vincent Barry

For the third time in the last two weeks, a vehicle was stolen while heating up.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 12:12 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the third time in the last two weeks, a vehicle was stolen while heating up.
Police say at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old Stewartville man was warming up his car when a man approached and asked for a ride.
After saying no, the employee of Fat Willy’s went back inside when the man, later identified as 41-year-old Vincent Barry, of Rochester, allegedly stole the vehicle.
The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, authorities said, and crashed into a ditch after going north on 11th Ave. SW.
Barry is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and DUI (pending blood tests). The car, a 2012 Toyota Camry, was damaged.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Areas of fog will lead to slick travel this morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Image

Central Springs wrestling highlights

Image

Community comes together to remember loved one

Image

Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Community Events