Police: Man suspected of flashing women near St. Marys Hospital strikes again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man suspected of flashing a woman Thursday near St. Marys Hospital fits the profile of the person responsible for other similar actions.

Police said it happened at 7:35 p.m. on 11th Ave. SW just north of 2nd St. SW when a 30-year-old female had a black male casually walk up to her.

After starting to talk, the man pulled out his penis and started masturbating, police said.

At one point, he also grabbed the woman from behind. She was able to get away and the man, described as 5-foot-10 or 5-11, skinny, wearing an Adidas sweatshirt and blue athletic shorts and dark-framed glasses, fled in a different direction.

He could be in his late teens or early 20s.

Police are expected to release an image of the suspect today.