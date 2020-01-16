Clear
Police: Man stole vehicle in Mason City, hid it behind a business

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing a felony theft charge after he allegedly stole a vehicle and hid it behind a business.

Terry Schmolke, 32, of Shoreview, Minnesota, is facing charges of felony theft and possession of a controlled substance (meth) after being arrested Wednesday.

Police said Schmolke took a 1979 Buick LeSabre “and hid it behind Auto Plus with the intent to deprive the owner,” according to court documents. 

Schmolke was also in possession of a small bag of meth, police said.

 

