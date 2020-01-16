MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing a felony theft charge after he allegedly stole a vehicle and hid it behind a business.
Terry Schmolke, 32, of Shoreview, Minnesota, is facing charges of felony theft and possession of a controlled substance (meth) after being arrested Wednesday.
Police said Schmolke took a 1979 Buick LeSabre “and hid it behind Auto Plus with the intent to deprive the owner,” according to court documents.
Schmolke was also in possession of a small bag of meth, police said.
Related Content
- Police: Man stole vehicle in Mason City, hid it behind a business
- UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash in Mason City
- Two vehicles totaled after Mason City crash
- Five-vehicle collision in Mason City
- Two-vehicle crash in Mason City
- Multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Mason City
- Two-vehicle accident north of Mason City
- Vehicle flips in Mason City collision
- Wanted Mason City man found, arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
- Mason City man charged after allegedly crashing vehicle into house
Scroll for more content...