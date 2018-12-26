Clear
Rochester Police: Man steals car while occupant is inside gas station

A man who left his car running at a Kwik Trip was in for a surprise on Christmas day when someone hopped in while he was inside the convenience store and took off.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who left his car running at a Kwik Trip was in for a surprise on Christmas day when someone hopped in while he was inside the convenience store and took off.
A witness who saw the incident happen at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday allowed the man who left his car running to get into his vehicle and they attempted to chase down the man.
However, they didn’t catch the vehicle and went back to Kwik Trip to call the cops.
A short time later, Larry Howard, 35, of Rochester, was stopped in the vehicle in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. Howard allegedly admitted to the crime after giving authorities a fake name.
He is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, operation with a revoked driver’s license and providing a false name to police.

