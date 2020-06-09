Police: Man shot while crossing Rochester street; 1 arrested after vehicle crashes shortly after

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old man was shot in the foot while crossing a street and hospitalized Tuesday night.

Police said it happened in the 400 block of 5th St. SE behind the Holiday Gas Station.

An apartment in the neighborhood was also hit.

Within a minute of the shooting, a BMW took off at a high rate of speed and crashed into three parked cars in the 800 block of 5th Ave. SE.

Police said the driver fled on foot and the passenger was picked up by another vehicle.

The driver, 25-year-old Phillip Hubbard, from Chicago, was taken into custody in the 900 block of 4th Ave. SE. He’s being charged with hit and run, driving without a valid license, possession of stolen property and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Police did not confirm the two incidents are related but said it is highly coincidental.