Police: Man shot to death in Cedar Falls apartment

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Cedar Falls say a man has been fatally shot at a downtown apartment complex.
Police say officers were called to the apartment around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire.
Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of his family members.
Police say a suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been reported.
