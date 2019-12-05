Police: Man shot to death in Cedar Falls apartment

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Cedar Falls say a man has been fatally shot at a downtown apartment complex.

Police say officers were called to the apartment around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of his family members.

Police say a suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been reported.