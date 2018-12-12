Police: Man possibly linked to several Rochester burglaries taken into custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man possibly connected to several recent burglaries was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he was found in a garage.

Joshua Carlson, 31, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of felony burglary and felony drug possession, after police say he was spotted inside a garage at 906 16th St. SE.

Police say a woman noticed the pedestrian door to the detached garage was ajar and saw a man standing with a backpack and flashlight.

The man then walked out of the garage before a short foot pursuit with officers ensued. He was taken into custody in the 1100 block of 6th Ave. SE.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the neighborhood to contact them if they’ve noticed any items missing lately.

Carlson was arrested earlier this year in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in Rochester as well.