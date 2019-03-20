Police: Man phones NE Iowa elementary school, threatens to 'blow it up'

SUMNER, Iowa - A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a northeast Iowa elementary school by saying he was going to “take care of anyone in his way and blow it up.”

Ean Weipert, of Colesburg, Iowa, is facing charges of for a threat of terrorism and intimidation with a dangerous weapon after an alleged incident Tuesday.

Man is accused of calling Durant Elementary and making the threat while school was in session. The call was reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

"The Sumner Fredericksburg School and Administration worked with local law enforcement to evaluate the situation and provide for the safety and security of the staff and students. An officer and/or Deputy remained in the building for the duration of the school day until Mr. Weipert’s whereabouts were known," Sumner police said.