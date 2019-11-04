Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews on scene of a massive fire near Clear Lake Full Story

Police: Man killed by officers in Minnesota was armed

Cottage Grove police say a man was fatally shot by officers after he carjacked two vehicles at gunpoint, barged into a home and briefly held a family of four hostage.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 1:58 PM

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Cottage Grove police say a man was fatally shot by officers after he carjacked two vehicles at gunpoint, barged into a home and briefly held a family of four hostage.

Police Chief Pete Koerner says the family escaped, and moments later the man stole a vehicle from their house, crashed, then fled on foot before he was shot. A Cottage Grove officer and an officer from an assisting agency fired their weapons.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. No one else was injured.

The incident began in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood on Monday morning. The Maplewood Police Department says a woman was forced to drive to St. Paul, where she was sexually assaulted. The suspect then went to Cottage Grove, carjacked a second vehicle, dumped it, then entered the house.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Cold pattern brings snow this week

Image

My Money: Helping kids with a financial crisis

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Olmsted County fire destroys barn

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest on the chance for midweek snowfall

Image

Looking at possible snow in the forecast

Image

Preparing for winter driving

Image

Volunteer fire department gifted new equipment

Image

Pete Buttigieg visits North Iowa

Image

City council election in Charles City

Community Events