2 arrested in connection to Rochester Subway robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were arrested Wednesday morning for a robbery at a Subway where a man allegedly used a gun while robbing the restaurant.

Authorities were called at 6:05 p.m. to the Subway at 1507 Highway 14 E. and police learned a black male walked into the restaurant, went up the counter, reached into his shirt and appeared to have a gun. The employee gave the suspect the money and the male and a female fled in a gray sedan.

An incident earlier in the day at a strip mall matched the description of the two involved in the Subway robbery. Officers went back and confirmed through body cam video that they were the same people.

Siani Banks, 21, of Rochester, and Robert Mosley, 22, of Rochester, were arrested Wednesday in connection to the Subway robbery.

They were arrested at 211 15th St. NE.