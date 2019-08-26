Police: Man involved in Rochester burglary may have stolen a car shortly after

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man possibly involved in a burglary may be the same person who stole a vehicle from a nearby pizza place.

Authorities responded to Metro PCS at 2 a.m. Saturday after found surveillance video showed a man using a rock to break a window in the door.

Nothing was taken but while police were investigating a Toppers pizza employee reported he had left his car running and it was stolen.

The description of the man matched the man in the surveillance video. The vehicle was later located in the 1500 block of 10th St. SE unoccupied.