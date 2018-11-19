Clear

Police: Man had to have ear stitched back to head after being hit with guitar

Miguel Erives

A man had to have an ear stitched back to his head after he was allegedly hit with a guitar, was punched and had glass bottles thrown at him.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 2:43 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man had to have an ear stitched back to his head after he was allegedly hit with a guitar, was punched and had glass bottles thrown at him.
Miguel Erives, 24, of Rochester, is facing charges of third-degree assault and domestic assault after allegedly fighting with his roommate around 4:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 11th Ave. SE.
Authorities said the male victim, 26, was covered in blood and didn’t remember what happened. Police said alcohol was involved.
Police said Erives claimed the victim owed him $3,000 before an argument ensued.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Clouds will continue as temperatures get cold yet again tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How To Avoid Salmonella In Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Image

Consumers Expected To Spend About $1,200 This Holiday

Image

New Rockefeller Christmas Tree Star Unveiled

Image

Behind The Scenes With The Rockettes

Image

Group rates 10 worst toys this holiday season

Image

Dad honored with 44-year-old Christmas tree

Image

Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list

Image

Take a look at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Image

Sneak Peek At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloons

Image

Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains

Community Events