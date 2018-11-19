Police: Man had to have ear stitched back to head after being hit with guitar

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man had to have an ear stitched back to his head after he was allegedly hit with a guitar, was punched and had glass bottles thrown at him.

Miguel Erives, 24, of Rochester, is facing charges of third-degree assault and domestic assault after allegedly fighting with his roommate around 4:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 11th Ave. SE.

Authorities said the male victim, 26, was covered in blood and didn’t remember what happened. Police said alcohol was involved.

Police said Erives claimed the victim owed him $3,000 before an argument ensued.