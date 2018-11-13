Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Man had to be tased after allegedly punching officer in head

A 45-year-old man is accused of punching an officer in the head.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:27 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 45-year-old man is accused of punching an officer in the head.
Rochester police say Joseph Rodriquez was being arrested for a probation violation after a trespassing call was reported Tuesday at 3:43 a.m. at 607 7th Ave. SE.
When officers attempted to arrest Rodriquez, he allegedly punched a male officer in the head before officers tased him.
He is facing charges of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events