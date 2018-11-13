Police: Man had to be tased after allegedly punching officer in head

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 45-year-old man is accused of punching an officer in the head.
Rochester police say Joseph Rodriquez was being arrested for a probation violation after a trespassing call was reported Tuesday at 3:43 a.m. at 607 7th Ave. SE.
When officers attempted to arrest Rodriquez, he allegedly punched a male officer in the head before officers tased him.
He is facing charges of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.
