Police: Man found breaking into Rochester car dealership, accused of stealing vehicle titles

A man who claimed he was an employee of a car dealership was arrested Sunday after being found with a folder full of car titles.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 10:33 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 10:47 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who claimed he was an employee of a car dealership was arrested Sunday after being found with a folder full of car titles.

Issac Semaj Coley, 26, of Rochester, is facing charges for fourth-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property after he was located at 5:46 a.m. Sunday at Bear Creek Auto Sales (600 block of 4th St. SE).

Authorities said a stolen Jeep Wrangler was left running outside the property when Coley was in the business.

When the owner of the shop arrived, the suspect wasn’t identified as an employee and titles, papers and a business checkbook were missing. Those items were found in the vehicle and in Coley’s possession, authorities said.

Tracking great temps and filtered sunshine.
