Police: Man eludes police in van, on foot before being questioned in Rochester

A suspicious vehicle that pulled into an alley near a row of businesses has led to potential charges against a 53-year-old Lewiston man.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 1:38 PM

Authorities say Brian Rathbun could be charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and fleeing an officer on foot.
Police say Rathbun may have fled an officer after being located at 6th Ave. NW after being pulled over at 500 7th St. NW at 2:45 Friday morning.
Police say when the officer walked up to the van, he saw a the subject and the vehicle took off. The officer did not pursue the vehicle. However, less than 10 minutes later a K9 was used to track the scent from the van that was located south of 602 Northern Hills Dr. NE.
The suspect located matched the description given from the officer who initiated the traffic stop. Rathbun claimed he was asleep in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had no information on the driver. He was released as authorities followed up to see it they could corroborate his story.
Based on the officer’s description, there was only one set of footprints leaving the man.
Authorities aren’t sure if this is connected to a burglary reported Thursday night at 613 6th Ave. NW where someone took designer shoes and clothing totaling about $3K in merchandise.

