Police: Man charged with intent to commit sexual abuse in Mason City locker room

Zachary Stephenson

Police say the incident occurred in a Mason City locker room in Sept. of 2016.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 2:48 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is being charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse (no injury) for an alleged incident that occurred in a Mason City locker room in Sept. of 2016.
Police said Zachary Stephenson, 20, assaulted the female victim in an unoccupied locker room by pushing her down on to a seated area and on to the floor.
Stephenson “had the intent to commit sex abuse and had exposed his genitals at this time,” police said, according to court documents.
He was also charged with indecent exposure. Stephenson was less than 18 years old at the time of the alleged incident but has been charged as an adult.
Stephenson was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Friday and has been released on bond.

