Police: Driver of vehicle that crashed in NW Mason City charged with child endangerment

De'airreo Cryer

Mason City police have charged a man who was driving at the time of a crash in northwest Mason City that injured five people.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 11:14 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City police have charged a man who was driving at the time of a crash in northwest Mason City that injured five people.

De'airreo Cryer, 24, was arrested Saturday and has been charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Police said Cryer had a blood-alcohol level of .137 at the time of the crash. One of the three children in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The 2005 Chevy Uplander was operated by Cryer when it crashed while going eastbound on 12th St. NW on May 2.

