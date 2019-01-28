Police: Man charged for allegedly stealing $300 from girl, 16, who wanted a ride home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing a felony robbery charge for allegedly stealing $300 from a 16-year-old female.
Kareem Hollins, of Rochester, is facing the charge for an alleged incident at 10:20 a.m. Friday.
Rochester police said an investigator was contacted by the girl after she said she was robbed in the 600 block of 21st St. NE.
The girl was allegedly looking to get a ride home from Hollins, who she knows.
When they arrived to drop the girl off, Hollins allegedly asked the girl for ask money. When she pulled out around $300, police say he grabbed the money from her hand before a struggle ensued and the victim was pushed out of the car.
At around 1:49 p.m. Friday, officers located Hollins at 1401 Marion Rd. SE. Hollins denied it happened.
