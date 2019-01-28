Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Man charged for allegedly stealing $300 from girl, 16, who wanted a ride home

Kareem Hollins

A 20-year-old man is facing a felony robbery charge for allegedly stealing $300 from a 16-year-old female.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 1:56 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing a felony robbery charge for allegedly stealing $300 from a 16-year-old female.
Kareem Hollins, of Rochester, is facing the charge for an alleged incident at 10:20 a.m. Friday.
Rochester police said an investigator was contacted by the girl after she said she was robbed in the 600 block of 21st St. NE.
The girl was allegedly looking to get a ride home from Hollins, who she knows.
When they arrived to drop the girl off, Hollins allegedly asked the girl for ask money. When she pulled out around $300, police say he grabbed the money from her hand before a struggle ensued and the victim was pushed out of the car.
At around 1:49 p.m. Friday, officers located Hollins at 1401 Marion Rd. SE. Hollins denied it happened.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -13°
Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Making smart purchases

Image

Dr. Oz - Keys to beautiful skin

Image

Cleaning snow off cars

Image

Tracking Brutal Cold After the Snow

Image

Safe Driving

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow for Tonight

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

Image

Caleb Strong

Image

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Community Events