Police: Man caught trying to steal home plate at Iowa's Principal Park

Daniel Igel

He says he hid in a dugout to evade officers who responded to a security alarm.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:05 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have caught a man who says he wanted to steal home plate at the city's minor league baseball park.

Polk County court records say Daniel Igel, listed as homeless, was arrested Friday morning at Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs, a Chicago Cubs affiliate. He's charged with felony burglary. Court records don't include the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Igel's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

A court document says Igel was found after he climbed a fence to get into the park. He told officers he was trying to steal the plate and had scaled the fence the night before and tried to break into the press box. He says he hid in a dugout to evade officers who responded to a security alarm.

