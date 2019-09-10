Clear
Police: Man believed to be shooter in Rochester attempted murder case in custody

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man police believe was the shooter in an August incident that left a man fighting for his life has been arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge.

Abdi Rahman Abdullahi, 27, of Rochester, was arrested Monday in connection to an August shooting at Meadow Park Apartments.

Police said they had been looking for Abhullahi in connection to the shooting on the third floor of the apartment complex. Police responded to Colonial Lanes bowling alley for a harassment call and arrested Abhullahi in an alley without incident. Abhullahi was not connected to the harassment call, police said.

Police had previously arrested Iman Iman for attempted murder in the case.

People in the building described hearing 6-7 gunshots after “physical commotion” in a hallway.

The victim was “covered in blood” and appeared to have gunshot wounds to his upper chest, back of his head and below the knee.

hell casings and three cell phones were scattered around the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said surveillance video caught Iman running out of the apartment complex with a pistol in his hand.

Abhullahi was arrested early this year on felony drug charges. He was also charged with attempted murder in 2018 but those charges were dropped. 

