ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Michigan man is facing first-degree robbery charges for allegedly attacking a man and stealing his vehicle.
Police said Saah Harris was arrested after an alleged motor vehicle theft Thursday in the 5900 block of Bandel Rd. NW.
A 32-year-old male was in his 2002 Honda Odyssey when another male jumped in the passenger seat and began punching the victim in the face.
The victim exited the vehicle and Harris drove off, according to authorities.
Around 30 minutes later, the vehicle was involved in several collisions in Goodhue and Dakota counties.
The suspect was taken into custody after a foot chase and was picked out of a lineup by the victim.
Related Content
- Police: Man arrested in Rochester for alleged assault and vehicle theft
- Rochester man gets probation for vehicle theft
- Rochester police looking for man after alleged domestic assault
- Rochester man arrested for pipe assault
- Man sentenced for assaulting Rochester woman over theft claim
- Winnebago County man arrested for alleged vehicle theft from Clear Lake dealership
- Rochester man loses assault appeal
- Mason City man arrested for assault and theft
- Teen arrested for Rochester auto theft
- Rochester woman arrested again for mail theft