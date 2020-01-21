Clear
Police: Man arrested in Rochester for alleged assault and vehicle theft

A Michigan man is facing first-degree robbery charges for allegedly attacking a man and stealing his vehicle.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Michigan man is facing first-degree robbery charges for allegedly attacking a man and stealing his vehicle.

Police said Saah Harris was arrested after an alleged motor vehicle theft Thursday in the 5900 block of Bandel Rd. NW.

A 32-year-old male was in his 2002 Honda Odyssey when another male jumped in the passenger seat and began punching the victim in the face.

The victim exited the vehicle and Harris drove off, according to authorities.

Around 30 minutes later, the vehicle was involved in several collisions in Goodhue and Dakota counties.

The suspect was taken into custody after a foot chase and was picked out of a lineup by the victim.

