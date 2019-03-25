Police: Man arrested for allegedly having swim trunks down to ankles in Rochester hot tub with kids present

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 65-year-old man is facing a felony indecent exposure charge after allegedly having his swim trunks down to his ankles in a hotel hot tub while six young children (ages 6-10) were present.
Thomas Manion, 65, of Burnsville, was arrested at Apache Hotel on Saturday night after a witness saw the man’s trunks around his ankles. Rochester Police also said the man tried touching the kids with his feet.
Manion was arrested in November of 2017 in Dakota County for exposing himself and plead guilty.
