Police: Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself on Rochester city bus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of pulling his penis out on a city bus has been arrested.

William Goad, 29, is facing a charge of indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl.

Authorities said the girl dropped something on the bus floor and noticed the man exposing himself.

The girl got off the bus and walked into Canadian Honker and the man continued walking along 2nd St.

Restaurant staff helped the girl get ahold of her mother who then picked her up.