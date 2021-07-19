Police: Man arrested after getting out of shower during Rochester burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man was arrested just after getting out of the shower while burglarizing a house.

Police said Andrew Jones, 35, is facing multiple burglary charges.

One charge is stemming from entering a home in the 2900 block of Fremont Court SW. when Jones went to a residence that used to be occupied by one of his family members.

Prior to that incident, a man, matching Jones’ description, went to an apartment building in the 500 block of 3rd St. NW

Police said Jones used a pickaxe and starting hitting bedroom doors that were locked.

An ax was found in his car and Jones, who has no current address, is facing burglary charges in both cases.