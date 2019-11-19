ROCHESTER, Minn. - A trespassing call led drug charges and a felony probation violation against a 35-year-old homeless man.
Tyrone Padgett was arrested after officers responded to the Wells Fargo building at 21 1st St. SW at 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Police said he was using drugs on the top floor of a stairwell.
While getting searched, he was found with 20 grams of marijuana and .5 grams of methamphetamine along with Hydrocodone.
Related Content
- Rochester police: Man arrested after found doing drugs in stairwell of business building
- Man found in stairwell sentenced for drugs
- Man found intoxicated with knife in Rochester stairwell facing multiple charges
- Man facing drug charges after Rochester arrest
- Stewartville man sentenced for Rochester drug arrest
- Man sentenced for Rochester drug arrest
- Weekend drug arrest in Rochester
- Police: Rochester man arrested and found with large amount of drugs next to child
- Suspended driver leads Rochester police to drug arrest
- Man recently arrested on Rochester felony drug charges found dead in Maine; death called 'suspicious'
Scroll for more content...