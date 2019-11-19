Rochester police: Man arrested after found doing drugs in stairwell of business building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A trespassing call led drug charges and a felony probation violation against a 35-year-old homeless man.

Tyrone Padgett was arrested after officers responded to the Wells Fargo building at 21 1st St. SW at 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Police said he was using drugs on the top floor of a stairwell.

While getting searched, he was found with 20 grams of marijuana and .5 grams of methamphetamine along with Hydrocodone.