Rochester police: Man arrested after found doing drugs in stairwell of business building

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:22 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A trespassing call led drug charges and a felony probation violation against a 35-year-old homeless man.

Tyrone Padgett was arrested after officers responded to the Wells Fargo building at 21 1st St. SW at 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Police said he was using drugs on the top floor of a stairwell.

While getting searched, he was found with 20 grams of marijuana and .5 grams of methamphetamine along with Hydrocodone.

