Police: Man, 85, wakes up to intruder in bedroom before altercation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A burglary investigation is underway after an 85-year-old man found an intruder in his bedroom.

Police said it happened in the 1900 block of 22nd St. NW at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the elderly man was asleep and someone turned on the lights in his bedroom.

He said the suspect appeared to be on drugs and that marijuana and a pipe were found in the bathroom.

During a struggle, the victim fell down and suffered bruising on both of his arms.

The suspect, described as 5-foot-8 with blonde hair, left through the front door.