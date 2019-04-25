ROCHESTER, Minn. – A known felon allegedly in possession of a firearm at Walmart prompted authorities to respond in a hurry late Wednesday night.
Mark Krom, 41, of Rochester, is accused of possession of a firearm by a felon and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after he was located sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.
A 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a small amount of heroin and marijuana were found in a backpack that allegedly belonged to Krom.
The gun was not loaded but hand rounds in it.
Related Content
- Police: Known felon arrested for having firearm in Rochester Walmart parking lot
- Parking lot assault reported in Rochester
- Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
- Police: Gun threat at bar parking lot leads to numerous charges against Rochester man
- Trial set in parking lot knife attack
- Woman cited after vehicle-pedestrian collision in Rochester Hy-Vee parking lot
- Police: Mason City felon arrested after running from authorities with loaded handgun, drugs
- Changes to parking in Rochester
- Iowa governor simplifies felon voting restoration process
- UPDATE: Two-vehicle collision near Walmart North in Rochester
Scroll for more content...