Police: Known felon arrested for having firearm in Rochester Walmart parking lot

A known felon allegedly in possession of a firearm at Walmart prompted authorities to respond in a hurry late Wednesday night.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 2:48 PM

Mark Krom, 41, of Rochester, is accused of possession of a firearm by a felon and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after he was located sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

Mark Krom, 41, of Rochester, is accused of possession of a firearm by a felon and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after he was located sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

A 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a small amount of heroin and marijuana were found in a backpack that allegedly belonged to Krom.

The gun was not loaded but hand rounds in it.

