Police: Jewelry valued at more than $40K taken from Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jewelry valued at more than $40,000 was taken from a residence after a burglary was reported over the weekend.

Police say a 15-year-old son who lives at the residence - 2500 block of 12th Ave. NW - was home between 9-9:45 p.m. Saturday and returned around 10:30 p.m. The boy had two friends over earlier in the evening, and police say they may be suspects.

One of the rings stolen was valued at $15,000 and another was valued at $5,000. The 54-year-old woman was at work at the time of the burglary.

A second child, a 19-year-old female, came home from work at 11 p.m. and noticed things had been rummaged through.