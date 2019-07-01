Police: Janitor at Rochester dentist office arrested for allegedly huffing laughing gas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A janitor is facing charges after authorities said he was apparently huffing laughing gas at a dentist office.

Patrick Borgen, 53, of Rochester, is facing charges of third-degree burglary, theft of property and fourth-degree damage to property after he was found walking out of the business in northwest Rochester intoxicated.

Police said they were called around 10 p.m. Friday when an employee stopped by a noticed something unusual.

The door typically locked was unlocked and the person could hear hissing noises as if gases were being let out of tanks.

The alarm system was also turned off.

Borgen was a janitor at the building and wasn’t supposed to be working that night, police said. Authorities added that over the past two months, nitrous oxide tanks were mysteriously going empty.

Borgen claims he was just cleaning at the time.