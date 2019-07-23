Clear
Police: Iowa man intending to visit Taylor Swift's home arrested

In this July 10, 2019 file photograph, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Police in Rhode Island have arrested an Iowa man they say intended to visit Swift's beachfront mansion in the state and was carrying a backpack containing a baseball bat and items commonly used in burglaries. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 2:53 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 2:55 PM

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island have arrested an Iowa man they say intended to visit singer Taylor Swift's beachfront mansion in the state and was carrying a backpack containing a baseball bat and items commonly used in burglaries.

Westerly Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Sun of Westerly that 32-year-old David Page Liddle, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested Friday after residents reported a suspicious man at a boat yard near Swift's home.

Lacey says Liddle told officers he was looking to "catch up" with Swift because he knew her personally and she had agreed to help his singing career.

Security guards at Swift's mansion told police they had seen Liddle earlier outside the front gate.

Liddle was held on $10,000 bond at a court appearance Monday. No attorney was listed in online court records.

