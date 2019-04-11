Clear
Police: Iowa man fatally shot after breaking into neighbor's home

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 1:47 PM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot after breaking into a neighbor's home on the north side of Sioux City.

Police say 19-year-old Jose Montanez died at a hospital around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday after he was shot by 29-year-old Travis Gutierrez.

Police say Montanez was involved in a disturbance at his home and was cut by broken glass as he jumped out from a second-floor window. He ran through alleys and then broke into Gutierrez's home a few minutes later.

Police say Montanez was shot after refusing to leave and attacking and injuring Gutierrez.

Police Lt. Chris Groves says the police department will consult with prosecutors to determine whether Gutierrez will be charged with any crime.

