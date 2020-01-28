Clear
BREAKING NEWS More mutual aid being called in for raging fire in downtown Blooming Prairie Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Iowa man charged in fatality was speeding, on phone

Prosecutors say a man charged with vehicular homicide in a fatal November crash near Ankeny was speeding and talking on his cellphone at the time of the crash.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 11:03 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Prosecutors say a man charged with vehicular homicide in a fatal November crash near Ankeny was speeding and talking on his cellphone at the time of the crash.

Television station KCCI reports that 51-year-old Aaron Lehman, of Polk City, was driving a pickup truck 20 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit when he rear-ended a car Nov. 25 on a highway north of Ankeny.

A passenger in the car, 55-year-old Tracy Gugger of Ankeny, died at the scene.

Lehman has pleaded not guilty homicide by vehicle while driving recklessly. He is free on $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court Jan. 30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
Slick roads this AM, another cloudy day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire engulfs Blooming Prairie business

Image

Fire at The Bakery in Blooming Prairie

Image

Contaminated Drinking Water

Image

Soldiers Field Park Track update

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

Image

Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/27

Image

Breaking down caucus candidates

Image

Intercultural cities initiative

Community Events