Police: Woman held at gunpoint during Rochester burglary attempt

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman was held at gunpoint Sunday night during a burglary attempt, police said.

It happened at 10:12 p.m. in the 4600 block of 18th Ave. NW.

A 23-year-old female victim was going to let her dog outside of a backdoor when she was slammed by the door and fell down. The man, described as a Black male around 6-foot tall, then stood over her holding a gun and pointed it at her. The man demanded money before another person came down the stairs and the suspect fled.

The man was wearing a yellow puffy jacket/vest and did not get any money, police said.

The victim was not hurt.