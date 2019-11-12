Police ID man who fell at Iowa State stadium onto fans below

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was injured in a fall from the upper level of Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium onto fans below.
A university police report says 31-year-old Eric Ely hit three women on the lower level during the Oct. 26 game against Oklahoma State. None of them suffered serious injuries, and Ely reported that he briefly lost consciousness and suffered a concussion. He was taken to an Ames hospital before being flown to a Des Moines hospital.
The report says Ely "jumped up during a big play and just went over the rail in one movement; like the momentum carried him over." Witnesses told investigators that Ely didn't appear to be intoxicated.
Ely has declined to comment publicly. Police say no charges have been filed.
