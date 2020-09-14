Police ID Rochester man suspected of killing two, including 2-year-old child

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead Sunday at a Rochester apartment complex is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in South Carolina.

Rochester police said Renard Lydell Carter, 30, was the boyfriend of Keona Foote, 23, who was found dead at Olympik Village Apartments. Foote's two-year-old daughter, Miyona Miller, was also found deceased at the scene.

Carter is not the father of the child who was killed.

Carter was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a hotel room in Columbia, South Carolina, on a Department of Corrections warrant.

South Carolina authorities are investigating the officer-involved shooting. More information on the shooting is expected to be released at 1 p.m. CST.

Carter is alive after the shooting and still in South Carolina. Rochester police could not confirm if he is hospitalized or not.

Police said a video circulating on social media showing a man being shot twice by officers is the suspect.

Family members of the victims had not heard from the woman for a few days, so they checked on the apartment on Sunday. They discovered the deceased 2-year-old. The family contacted police at approximately 1:40 p.m. When officers responded to Olympik Village Apartments on 31st St. NE., they found the woman and her child dead.

In 2018, Carter pled guilty to stalking with intent to injury and damage to property. In that case, he was accused of tormenting a woman for several days, including destroying a television and splashing a bottle of bleach around her apartment.

You can read more on those cases here.