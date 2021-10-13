Police: Home invasion in Rochester involved kids, handguns and a crowbar

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home invasion Tuesday night that began with two kids answering the door resulted in three subjects entering a residence with two handguns and a crowbar.

Police said it happened at 10:27 p.m. in the 1800 block of 41st St. NW. at The Village Green apartments.

Parents were not home at the time but two kids (males aged 12 and 14) were home when someone knocked at the door.

The person said he was a friend of their dad before the door was forced open.

The people, described as three Black males with two of them wearing a face covering, demanded money and looked through the residence.

The kids were not injured but were visually upset and scared.