Police: Gun threat at Rochester apartment complex under investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to locate a man accused of a gun threat Sunday night in a Rochester neighborhood.
Authorities said it happened at 10:22 p.m. in the 100 block of 6th St. NW.
A 23-year-old victim was in his apartment when someone knocked on the door. When he answered, a black male wearing a gray hoodie and a mask pointed a handgun at him.
The victim, who said he didn’t know the suspect, shut the door and called 911.
No arrests have been made.
