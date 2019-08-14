Police: Girl, 15, arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' Albert Lea High School

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A 15-year-old female has been arrested in Freeborn County for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” Albert Lea High School.

The Albert Lea Police Department said at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday it received a call in reference to a threatening social media post.

Police also received several calls from concerned parties and it was learned the female had made and shared a social media post indicating she wanted to “shoot up” Albert Lea High School.

The juvenile, whose name wasn’t released, was arrested for felony threats of violence.

She was transported to a juvenile detention center.

“ALPD has had a long-standing relationship with the Albert Lea Area Schools and will continue to work with them to ensure a safe environment for students as they return to school next week,” police said.