Police: Five arrested in connection to February robbery at Rochester apartment complex

Divaunte Young

An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to an incident at an apartment complex in February.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 11:30 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to an incident at an apartment complex in February, and four others are facing charges for being co-conspirators in the alleged crime.
Divaunte Young, was arrested Monday at 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 18th St. SW as officers were performing surveillance for him.
The robbery incident occurred Feb. 27 at 834 21st Ave. SE at around 2 p.m.
The following people are being charged with aggravated robbery:
Payton Koob, 19, Rochester
A 17-year-old juvenile male from Red Wing
Keshawn Howell Jr., 19, Rochester
Kareem Hollins, 20, Rochester

