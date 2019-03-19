Police: Five arrested in connection to February robbery at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to an incident at an apartment complex in February, and four others are facing charges for being co-conspirators in the alleged crime.
Divaunte Young, was arrested Monday at 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 18th St. SW as officers were performing surveillance for him.
The robbery incident occurred Feb. 27 at 834 21st Ave. SE at around 2 p.m.
The following people are being charged with aggravated robbery:
Payton Koob, 19, Rochester
A 17-year-old juvenile male from Red Wing
Keshawn Howell Jr., 19, Rochester
Kareem Hollins, 20, Rochester
