Police: Fillmore Co. man found peeping into people's Olmsted Co. homes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Preston man on the sex offender registry was arrested early Monday for allegedly peeping into people’s windows.

Rickford Munger, 63, was arrested in the 1300 block of 4th Ave. SW just before 1 a.m. after a report from a 38-year-old woman that a man was looking in people’s windows.

When found, police said Munger was wearing knee pads and was covered in dirt. Police added that he’s been caught doing this in the past.

He’s facing a felony charge for interfering with privacy.