Police: Faulty muffler leads to two felony drug arrests in NE Iowa

CRESCO, Iowa - A defective muffler led police to a pair of felony drug arrests.

Authorities say Brittany Balk, 29, of Cresco, was driving on Friday when she was pulled over for a defective muffler at 12:19 p.m. at Vernon Rd. and 7th Ave. SW.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, an eyeglass case with a pipe in it was located. That led to the arrest of Balk, and a passenger, 26-year-old Steven Nesbitt., of Decorah.

The car was impounded and a subsequent search yielded 7.43 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic bag along with unidentified pills, according to court documents.

They are facing charges for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and felony drug tax stamp violation.