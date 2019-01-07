Police: Faulty muffler leads to two felony drug arrests in NE Iowa

Photo Gallery 2 Images
CRESCO, Iowa - A defective muffler led police to a pair of felony drug arrests.
Authorities say Brittany Balk, 29, of Cresco, was driving on Friday when she was pulled over for a defective muffler at 12:19 p.m. at Vernon Rd. and 7th Ave. SW.
While conducting a search of the vehicle, an eyeglass case with a pipe in it was located. That led to the arrest of Balk, and a passenger, 26-year-old Steven Nesbitt., of Decorah.
The car was impounded and a subsequent search yielded 7.43 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic bag along with unidentified pills, according to court documents.
They are facing charges for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and felony drug tax stamp violation.
