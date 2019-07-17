Police: Evidence indicates Rochester teen killed father in murder-suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police said Wednesday that evidence indicates 18-year-old Maxwell Pearson killed his father, 61-year-old Gary Pearson, in a murder-suicide earlier this week.

At a morning press briefing, police said both bodies were found outside the home in the 1500 block of 8th Ave. NW.

Police said the mother of the 18-year-old found the bodies Monday and called 911.

Both individuals died from gunshot wounds and at least one gun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

No neighbors reported hearing any gunshots coming from the home in the 1500 block of 8th Ave. NW.

This would be Olmsted County's second homicide of 2019. Garad Roble was killed in March of this year after being shot on an Olmsted County road.